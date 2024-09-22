Analysts Set Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Target Price at $53.67

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VCTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Victory Capital from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Victory Capital from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $55.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $55.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.84 and its 200-day moving average is $48.93.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Victory Capital had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $219.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.82 million. Equities research analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.31%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 443.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 146,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 119,605 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,489,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,297,000 after purchasing an additional 131,540 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Victory Capital by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Victory Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

