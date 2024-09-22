Mmmk Development, Inc. Sells 6,493 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 6,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $168,298.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Revolve Group Stock Performance
Shares of RVLV stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.94, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.04. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $25.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.90.
Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.06 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 3.08%. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolve Group
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Revolve Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.
About Revolve Group
Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.
