Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.17.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter worth approximately $523,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 419.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at $193,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 511,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after acquiring an additional 19,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 375.5% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 232,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 183,521 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NCLH opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.00. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $21.73.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 105.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

