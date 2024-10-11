i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU) Lowered to Hold at National Bank Financial

i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
IAU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of i-80 Gold from C$4.10 to C$3.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of i-80 Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.
i-80 Gold Stock Performance
i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$9.83 million for the quarter. i-80 Gold had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 162.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that i-80 Gold will post 0.0264607 earnings per share for the current year.
i-80 Gold Company Profile
i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. The Company's principal assets are the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree project located within the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.
