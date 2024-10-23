Coty (NYSE:COTY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.65 and last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 1287895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COTY shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Coty from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coty had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 330.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Coty by 1,448.8% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the second quarter worth $100,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coty by 9.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

