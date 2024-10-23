RTX (NYSE:RTX) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $125.19 and last traded at $125.47. Approximately 755,364 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 6,766,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $109.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.56.

RTX Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.27 and a 200 day moving average of $110.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $169.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other RTX news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,725,966.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,090,026. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RTX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,837,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 175,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after acquiring an additional 98,248 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 365,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,646,000 after purchasing an additional 232,103 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

