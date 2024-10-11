Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Rating Increased to Strong Sell at Citigroup

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
KHNGY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kuehne + Nagel International
Kuehne + Nagel International Stock Down 0.8 %
Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.68 billion during the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 34.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile
Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It offers less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, and flexible container shipping solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kuehne + Nagel International
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.