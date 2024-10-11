Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Rating Increased to Strong Sell at Citigroup

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

KHNGY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Kuehne + Nagel International Stock Down 0.8 %

KHNGY stock opened at $51.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.12. Kuehne + Nagel International has a one year low of $51.41 and a one year high of $70.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.68 billion during the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 34.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It offers less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, and flexible container shipping solutions.

