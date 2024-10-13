Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 955 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 211.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.5 %

UNP stock opened at $242.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $199.97 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.59.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

