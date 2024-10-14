Everscale Price Reaches $0.0356 on Top Exchanges (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One Everscale coin can now be purchased for about $0.0356 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Everscale has a total market cap of $70.62 million and $50,120.21 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Everscale has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Everscale

Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,117,524,486 coins and its circulating supply is 1,985,523,482 coins. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everscale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

