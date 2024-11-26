First Atlantic Nickel (CVE:FAN) Stock Price Up 5.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of First Atlantic Nickel Corp. (CVE:FAN – Get Free Report) were up 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 84,571 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 194,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

First Atlantic Nickel Stock Up 17.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.80.

First Atlantic Nickel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Atlantic Nickel Corp. engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, silver, cobalt, gold, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned option to acquire TL Nickel Project located in the Churchill Province of Labrador, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Atlantic Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Atlantic Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.