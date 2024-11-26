SolvBTC Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.45 Million (SOLVBTC)

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 26th. One SolvBTC token can now be bought for $93,710.25 or 0.99945142 BTC on exchanges. SolvBTC has a market cap of $1,967.92 billion and $9.45 million worth of SolvBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SolvBTC has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SolvBTC alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93,701.16 or 0.99935443 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

SolvBTC Profile

SolvBTC was first traded on April 30th, 2021. SolvBTC’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. SolvBTC’s official Twitter account is @solvprotocol. The official website for SolvBTC is solv.finance.

Buying and Selling SolvBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “SolvBTC (SolvBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. SolvBTC has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 15,605.23155535 in circulation. The last known price of SolvBTC is 95,027.51561562 USD and is down -2.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $20,864,503.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://solv.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolvBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolvBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SolvBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SolvBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SolvBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.