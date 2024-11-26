All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,403 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 2.1% of All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Shum Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $1,719,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 5.4% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 29,372 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Walmart by 1.0% in the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 32,097 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 357,067 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,833,000 after purchasing an additional 13,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. Barclays boosted their price target on Walmart from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Walmart from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.88.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $313,228,886.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 611,988,318 shares in the company, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $1,063,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 606,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,123,611.60. The trade was a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock worth $958,823,647. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,710,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,853,852. The firm has a market cap of $727.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $90.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

