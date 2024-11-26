Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 61,677 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 156,749 shares.The stock last traded at $85.05 and had previously closed at $86.01.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

