Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Shares Down 4.6% – Should You Sell?

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 542,092 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 7,403,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PSNY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $0.74 to $0.78 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Polestar Automotive Holding UK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.58.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.54.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,321,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 118.4% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 241,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 131,167 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the second quarter worth about $9,235,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the second quarter worth about $407,000. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

