Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Stock Price Up 4.4% – Should You Buy?

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.23 and last traded at $8.95. Approximately 416,929 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,845,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Altimmune to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altimmune presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Altimmune alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Altimmune

Altimmune Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $628.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.94.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 199,076.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altimmune

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Altimmune during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altimmune

(Get Free Report)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.