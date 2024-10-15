BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.8% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $312,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.6% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 209,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ stock opened at $95.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $99.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

