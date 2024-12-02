Analyzing Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT) and Acacia Diversified (OTCMKTS:ACCA)

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) and Acacia Diversified (OTCMKTS:ACCA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service and Acacia Diversified”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service $38.32 million 0.10 $130,000.00 ($2.02) -0.98 Acacia Diversified N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service has higher revenue and earnings than Acacia Diversified.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service 0 1 0 0 2.00 Acacia Diversified 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service and Acacia Diversified, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service presently has a consensus price target of $64.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3,132.32%. Given Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service is more favorable than Acacia Diversified.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service shares are held by institutional investors. 54.7% of Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.2% of Acacia Diversified shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service and Acacia Diversified’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service -39.91% -29.42% -23.16% Acacia Diversified N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service beats Acacia Diversified on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies parallel-import vehicles in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. It purchases and resell branded automobiles under the Mercedes, Lexus, Range Rover, RAM and Toyota brands. The company was formerly known as Yuan Qiu Business Group LLC and changed its name to Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. in March 2022. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. is a subsidiary of Fairview Eastern International Holdings Limited.

About Acacia Diversified

Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc. engages in the extraction and processing of high-CBD/low-THC content medical grade hemp oils from medical hemp plants in the United States. The company is also involved in the research and development of botanicals endocannabinoid nutraceuticals product line; and retail and wholesale distribution of medicinal hemp products and dietary supplements. In addition, it offers consumer products under the EUFLORIA brand name for the distribution channels. The company was formerly known as Acacia Automotive, Inc. and changed its name to Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc. in October 2012. Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

