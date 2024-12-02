Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Given New $155.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $135.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.09% from the stock’s previous close.

GPN has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Global Payments to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.41.

NYSE GPN traded down $0.72 on Monday, reaching $118.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,930. The firm has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.76. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $141.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 531.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 20,402 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 683.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

