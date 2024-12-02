enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.71, but opened at $3.90. enCore Energy shares last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 125,757 shares.

EU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of enCore Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded enCore Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.92. The stock has a market cap of $688.53 million, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EU. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in enCore Energy in the second quarter worth $39,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of enCore Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of enCore Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in enCore Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in enCore Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. 20.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

