JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Short Interest Update

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,980,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the October 31st total of 39,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.36.
NASDAQ:JD traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $37.44. 3,464,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,773,015. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JD.com has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $47.82. The company has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.41.
JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.
