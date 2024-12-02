Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.40, but opened at $10.10. Veradigm shares last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 20,551 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veradigm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MDRX

Veradigm Stock Down 3.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.56.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Veradigm stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,974 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Veradigm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.