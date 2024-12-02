Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) CEO Sells $46,072.70 in Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) CEO Bobby Riley sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $46,072.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,375 shares in the company, valued at $10,951,058.75. This represents a 0.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bobby Riley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 26th, Bobby Riley sold 4,636 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $163,140.84.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Bobby Riley sold 8,981 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $237,906.69.

On Friday, September 27th, Bobby Riley sold 6,302 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $167,129.04.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Performance

Shares of REPX stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.95. The stock had a trading volume of 25,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,099. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.27 and a 1-year high of $37.15. The firm has a market cap of $750.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day moving average is $28.34.

Riley Exploration Permian Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 24th. This is a positive change from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.95%.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Riley Exploration Permian from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Institutional Trading of Riley Exploration Permian

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REPX. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,392,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,723,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,396,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 42.8% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 252,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 75,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 95.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 67,900 shares in the last quarter. 58.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

