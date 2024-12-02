V2X (NYSE:VVX) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 204,822 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 122,166 shares.The stock last traded at $59.76 and had previously closed at $60.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Baird R W raised shares of V2X to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of V2X in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of V2X from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of V2X in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of V2X from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.17.

V2X Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.18 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. V2X had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that V2X, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Jeremy John Nance sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $153,575.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,246.62. This trade represents a 19.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William Boyd Noon purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,688. This represents a 10.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,936 shares of company stock valued at $572,928. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V2X

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in V2X by 112.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in V2X by 1.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in V2X by 81.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its position in V2X by 8.1% in the third quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in V2X by 6.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

About V2X

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

