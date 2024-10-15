Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the September 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 589,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.4 %

CNTA stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.09. The stock had a trading volume of 293,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,597. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 13.29, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.46. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $17.59.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Centessa Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 4,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $51,362.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,197,941.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 4,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $51,362.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,197,941.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 16,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $260,752.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,243,907.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,492 shares of company stock valued at $4,641,902 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 69.2% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $330,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 485,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after buying an additional 104,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.