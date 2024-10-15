Magnus Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $487,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Mainsail Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC now owns 26,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.39. 524,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,755. The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.24. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $204.77.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

