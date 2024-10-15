HTLF Bank Has $858,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

HTLF Bank decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. HTLF Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,622,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,486,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,316,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,573 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,263,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,738 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,837,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $778,518,000 after purchasing an additional 82,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,525,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,064,000 after purchasing an additional 631,811 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.06. 25,954,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,723,246. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.81. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $228.63.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

