Oasys (OAS) Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Oasys (OAS) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Oasys has a total market cap of $98.08 million and $1.63 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasys token can currently be bought for $0.0332 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Oasys has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasys Profile

Oasys’ launch date was October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,951,710,104 tokens. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. The official website for Oasys is www.oasys.games. Oasys’ official message board is medium.com/@oasys.

Buying and Selling Oasys

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,947,251,190.991461 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.03367594 USD and is up 1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $1,496,620.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using US dollars.

