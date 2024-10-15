Gode Chain (GODE) Trading Up 5% Over Last 7 Days

Gode Chain (GODE) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 15th. During the last seven days, Gode Chain has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One Gode Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Gode Chain has a total market capitalization of $148.51 million and $5,950.74 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gode Chain Token Profile

Gode Chain launched on February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,990,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gode Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.”

