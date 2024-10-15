Magnus Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000.

BATS MTUM traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $206.86. 581,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.29 and its 200-day moving average is $191.30. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

