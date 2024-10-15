iShares High Yield Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRHY) Short Interest Down 12.5% in September

iShares High Yield Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the September 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

iShares High Yield Active ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BRHY stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.61. 378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857. iShares High Yield Active ETF has a twelve month low of $50.35 and a twelve month high of $52.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.63.

iShares High Yield Active ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.259 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%.

