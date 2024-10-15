WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Reaches $0.0104 on Major Exchanges

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 40.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $7.92 million and approximately $127,494.07 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 43.9% against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00009169 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.22 or 0.00105101 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00011735 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000100 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001502 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 198.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

