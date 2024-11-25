American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AMS stock opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $4.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,201 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.88% of American Shared Hospital Services worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

