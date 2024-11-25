Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.
Barnes & Noble Education Stock Performance
BNED opened at $10.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $282.18 million, a P/E ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.19. Barnes & Noble Education has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $226.00.
Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The specialty retailer reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 27.68% and a negative net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $263.43 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnes & Noble Education
Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile
Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.
