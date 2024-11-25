Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Barnes & Noble Education Stock Performance

BNED opened at $10.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $282.18 million, a P/E ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.19. Barnes & Noble Education has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $226.00.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The specialty retailer reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 27.68% and a negative net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $263.43 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNED. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 77,932 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the second quarter worth about $496,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

Featured Stories

