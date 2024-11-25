StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of Cumulus Media stock opened at $0.73 on Thursday. Cumulus Media has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71.
Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.05 million. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 30.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cumulus Media will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.
