Catizen (CATI) Price Tops $0.42

Catizen (CATI) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Catizen has a total market capitalization of $117.73 million and approximately $55.43 million worth of Catizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Catizen token can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000620 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Catizen has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Catizen

Catizen’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,275,772 tokens. Catizen’s official message board is medium.com/catizen. Catizen’s official Twitter account is @catizenai. Catizen’s official website is catizen.ai.

Buying and Selling Catizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Catizen (CATI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the TON platform. Catizen has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 280,275,772 in circulation. The last known price of Catizen is 0.42648764 USD and is down -5.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $78,088,202.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://catizen.ai/.”

