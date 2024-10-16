KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Short Interest Down 11.1% in September

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the September 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 922,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In related news, insider Jalal Ibrahim sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,329,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,968. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,044,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,823,000 after acquiring an additional 52,679 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in KBR by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,286,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,674,000 after purchasing an additional 520,207 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,877,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,423,000 after purchasing an additional 507,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of KBR by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,778,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,090,000 after purchasing an additional 113,140 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 12.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,766,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,331,000 after purchasing an additional 196,693 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBR traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.67. 1,035,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,088. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of -35.80, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. KBR has a 52-week low of $49.37 and a 52-week high of $69.77.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. KBR had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 27.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KBR will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. KBR’s payout ratio is currently -31.25%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KBR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on KBR from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

