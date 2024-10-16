Baby Doge Coin Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 16th. In the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Baby Doge Coin has a total market capitalization of $441.66 million and $29.56 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Baby Doge Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Baby Doge Coin alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded up 5,037,843.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001677 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000190 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000086 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

BABYDOGE is a token. It launched on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 202,640,376,290,577,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 202,640,388,363,343,104 with 154,025,302,275,775,296 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -5.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 181 active market(s) with $49,403,754.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baby Doge Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Baby Doge Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baby Doge Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.