Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Short Interest Down 6.5% in September

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,940,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the September 15th total of 6,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 432,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.7 days. Currently, 19.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 19,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $737,198.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,166.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 19,248 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $737,198.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,161 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,166.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas B. Smith sold 9,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $351,295.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,741.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,730,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $492,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 380,551 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after acquiring an additional 248,751 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 45,735 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,330,728 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,479,000 after purchasing an additional 17,942 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on COLL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COLL

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.34. The stock had a trading volume of 187,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,944. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.43 and its 200 day moving average is $35.43. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $42.29.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $145.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.94 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 107.62% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.