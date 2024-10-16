Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ameresco from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Ameresco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.08.

AMRC stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,220. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $39.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.78.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $437.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $132,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,823.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,221 shares of company stock valued at $140,814 in the last quarter. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 1,215.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

