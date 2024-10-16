BitShares One Day Trading Volume Reaches $72,113.78 (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Over the last week, BitShares has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitShares has a market cap of $5.14 million and approximately $72,113.78 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000549 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000333 BTC.

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

