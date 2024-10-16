Derwent London (LON:DLN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,268.54 ($29.62) and traded as high as GBX 2,312 ($30.19). Derwent London shares last traded at GBX 2,288 ($29.88), with a volume of 107,086 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,494 ($32.57) to GBX 2,700 ($35.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,370.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,270.60. The stock has a market cap of £2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -725.23, a PEG ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.68, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a GBX 25 ($0.33) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,492.21%.

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion as at 31 December 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

