Insider Selling: The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Free Report) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 3,000 shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $11,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,089,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,970. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Price Performance
Shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.75. 30,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,618. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.70. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $4.34.
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.80%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund
About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
