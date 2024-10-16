Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $14.19 Million

Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. In the last week, Wrapped Pulse has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Pulse has a market capitalization of $454.25 million and $14.19 million worth of Wrapped Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Pulse token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.14 or 0.00251813 BTC.

Wrapped Pulse Profile

Wrapped Pulse’s total supply is 8,693,470,715,707 tokens.

Wrapped Pulse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the PulseChain platform. Wrapped Pulse has a current supply of 8,693,470,715,707.464. The last known price of Wrapped Pulse is 0.00005241 USD and is up 6.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $7,462,700.04 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Pulse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Pulse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Pulse using one of the exchanges listed above.

