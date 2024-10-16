Short Interest in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Drops By 6.1%

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the September 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Approximately 12.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSS traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $9.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,337. The company has a market capitalization of $203.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.19, a current ratio of 21.80 and a quick ratio of 21.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.95. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $12.04.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $95.88 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Consumer Portfolio Services will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Consumer Portfolio Services news, VP April Crisp sold 5,000 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,095.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Greg Washer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 275,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,621,819.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP April Crisp sold 5,000 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $48,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,095.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,750. Corporate insiders own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 521,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 9.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 229.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 125,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

