Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 3890237 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $518.11 million, a P/E ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of oral, controlled-release products, and generic pharmaceuticals. The company operates in two segments, Abbreviated New Drug Applications for Generic Pharmaceuticals and New Drug Applications for Branded Pharmaceuticals.

