Bill Few Associates Inc. Acquires 680 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,010 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 498.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $27,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $95.04 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $107.66. The company has a market cap of $107.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,143. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,143. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,327.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.16.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Starbucks

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

