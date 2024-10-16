Ergo Trading Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Ergo has a market cap of $52.49 million and approximately $102,571.61 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00000997 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,541.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.96 or 0.00543526 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00009044 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.79 or 0.00104851 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.25 or 0.00234394 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00028880 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00028310 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00075409 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 77,971,521 coins and its circulating supply is 77,972,382 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

