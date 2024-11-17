Robert W. Baird Issues Positive Forecast for Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Stock Price

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MDT. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.80.

Medtronic stock opened at $87.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.74. The company has a market capitalization of $112.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.84. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $74.20 and a 52 week high of $92.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, J. Stern & Co. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

