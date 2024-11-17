Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Invests $241,000 in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Leibman Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $465.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.01 and a 12 month high of $548.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $458.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $418.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.43 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 26.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 3.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $444.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $426.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.88.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

