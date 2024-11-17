PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PDSB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Alliance Global Partners raised PDS Biotechnology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

NASDAQ PDSB opened at $2.01 on Friday. PDS Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.93.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDSB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,587,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 82,135 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 204.4% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 121,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 81,743 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing a pipeline of targeted cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

